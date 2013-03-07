‘K’ Is for Toby Keith – Top Country Artists A to Z

Why: While there are few legendary 'K' artists in country music history, a few -- like Kris Kristofferson -- get left in the cold after Toby Keith's 20-plus-year career is considered. He's one of the most played radio artists of all time, and with over 20 No. 1 hits and dozens more that made a heavy emotional impact on fans, Keith is a tough cowboy to top. He'll never get enough credit for his songwriting (or as a clever businessman).

Honorable Mentions: Alison Krauss and Kris Kristofferson.