Kacey Musgraves is lending her voice to the upcoming Elvis biopic, which will be released to theaters on June 24. The country singer re-recorded Presley's 1961 love song "Can't Help Falling in Love" for the film.

Musgraves shared a clip of the song, in a social media post on Thursday (May 26). Her version was recorded in one take with producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian. The movie's director, Baz Luhrmann, also serves as a producer on the track.

"'Some things are meant to be,'" Musgraves writes alongside a teaser for the movie, quoting the classic song. "Re-imagining one of the most iconic songs in history was such an honor and adventure. This is one of those songs that will always stand the test of flash and trends. One that feels like there couldn’t possibly have been a time when it didn’t exist."

Musgraves' spin on "Can't Help Falling in Love" will join many other renditions recorded by various artists in the years since its release on Presley's Blue Hawaii album. The song has been notably covered by Bob Dylan, Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli, Ingrid Michaelson and many others.

Musgraves says the opportunity to work with Luhrmann has been "an actual dream." The Elvis soundtrack will also feature songs from Doja Cat, Eminem & CeeLo Green, Jack White and Jazmine Sullivan and will be available alongside the release of the movie on June 24.

Elvis is set tell the story of Elvis Presley's life and career, starring Austin Butler as Presley, Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Dacre Montgomery, David Wenham and Kody Smit-McPhee also star in the film.