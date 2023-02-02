Kacey Musgraves Will Honor Loretta Lynn at 2023 Grammy Awards

Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves is slated to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at this Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards.

Announcing the news on Feb. 1, CBS revealed that Musgraves will deliver Lynn’s signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during a special In Memoriam segment.

Additionally, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will honor Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie with "Songbird,” and Maverick City Music and Quavo will remember rapper Takeoff with a performance of "Without You.”

Musgraves also shared her excitement on Twitter with an apt photo of her strumming on a guitar with the name "Loretta Lynn" inscribed on its fretboard. The accompanying caption simply reads, “See y’all on the Grammys,” with a purple heart punctuating the sentence.

The country music community lost its legendary “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on October 4, 2022, when she died in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn..

This is not the first time Musgraves is singing a Lynn tune on an awards show. In 2014, the “Follow Your Arrow” singer and Lynn performed the latter’s 1971 hit "You’re Lookin’ at Country" at the 48th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

This year’s country Grammy nominees include Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and Ashley McBryde. Combs and Brandi Carlile will also perform, while Shania Twain will take the stage as a presenter.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place this Sunday, Feb. 5, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show airs live at 8PM ET/5 PM PT on CBS, and will be available for live and on-demand stream via Paramount+.

Loretta Lynn Through the Years: