Kacey Musgraves went for what E! Online dubbed an "equestrian look" at Monday night's (Sep. 13) Met Gala.

Following this year's theme of "In America: A Lexicon in Fashion," the understated look by the Ralph Lauren Collection paired a flowing, floor-length skirt of gunmetal-silver silk with knee-high black leather riding boots, a cropped black turtleneck and a thick leather belt.

Musgraves opted for a similarly soft-glam theme in her hair and makeup at the Gala, letting her trademark long, straight brunette locks shine and showing off a rosy lipstick and eyeshadow combination.

The Grammy winner's new album and short film release for Star-Crossed feature a flurry of stunning looks that echo Beyonce's Lemonade, ranging from an orange-tinted tulle dress and veil to a white wedding-inspired ensemble with jewel-incrusted eyebrows, a set of angel wings and a corset with a small sword holstered in its ties.

The 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, and many stars used 2021's event as an opportunity to dress to impress and then some. Lil Nas X had three separate red carpet looks, including an all-purple outfit, a giant cape that had to be removed by a pair of attendants to reveal a golden suit of armor, and a bejeweled black and gold bodysuit.

At the 2019 Gala, Musgraves wowed as a real-life Barbie. Dressed in an all-pink outfit that featured a trenchcoat dress, a hair dryer-shaped purse, a long fur stole, and cats-eye sunglasses, Musgraves even arrived to the festivities in the back of a hot pink Corvette — and with blonde hair!