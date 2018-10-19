There's not many things greater in this world than puppies, and pairing that with the glowing star that is Kacey Musgraves makes for the perfect experience.

The burgeoning country superstar recently participated in a special BuzzFeed video where she offered thoughtful answers to fan-submitted questions while surrounded by a group of adorable puppies, who climbed in her lap and tussled while she considered her responses.

Musgraves selected questions at random, providing answers to a range of questions —from her three favorite condiments to her thoughts on inclusivity in country music.

She revealed that she's met Adele, and the superstar was exactly as she'd expected her to be; namely, "kind, open-hearted, funny" and "seemingly unaffected by all of her success."

In between sharing if she believes in ghosts (yes) and if she'll ever reveal who "High Horse" is about (no), Musgraves couldn't help but be distracted by the three precious pups who were constantly begging for her attention, with one in particular she admitted she wanted to take home.

Along with sharing her favorite Britney Spears song and what Hogwarts house she'd want to be sorted into, the "Slow Burn" singer reiterated her desire to see more women, people of color and LGBTQ people represented in country music. "Hopefully over time that will open and if not, then people will turn elsewhere to find the music that inspires them," she said.

Musgraves takes her critically acclaimed album Golden Hour over to Europe in the form of her Oh, What a World Tour beginning Oct. 21 in Amsterdam and continuing through Nov. 6. She's scheduled to bring the tour to the U.S. and Canada in early 2019, making stops at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Beacon Theatre in New York and more. Her work on Golden Hour makes her the sole female nominee in the category of Album of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards, where she's also up for Female Vocalist of the Year.