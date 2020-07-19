Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly may have announced their separation just earlier this month, but the former couple—who claim they have a "soul connection that can never be erased" despite their differences—are clearly still in each other's corners.

Apparently, Musgraves must have had something (or a lot of things) to do with the decision to include the song on the new album, as Kelly responded to her tweet, “u convinced me to,” and added a black heart emoji.

Musgraves and Kelly put out in a statement July 3 that their divorce was a painful but healthy joint decision after deciding that their relationship simply was not working. “With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening," they explained. "[T]hese kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

Musgraves and Kelly, who are both 31, met in 2016 at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. They were engaged that Christmas and married in October of 2017. Kelly will release Shape & Destroy Aug. 28. The set will include background vocals by Musgraves.

