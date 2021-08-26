Kacey Musgraves is getting ready to release her much-anticipated fourth studio album, and the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will give her first-ever live performance of the title track at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Musgraves will hit the stage at the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12, to perform "Star-Crossed." The song is the title track and first song she shared from her upcoming Star-Crossed album, which is slated for release two days earlier, on Sept. 10.

The performance marks Musgraves' first-ever performance at the MTV VMAs as she continues to transition from country music into pop with her new album, which explores lyrical themes inspired by her 2020 divorce from Ruston Kelly.

Musgraves co-wrote "Star-Crossed" with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, who co-produced her Grammy-winning 2018 album Golden Hour. They returned to produce the new album, which Musgraves recorded in less than three weeks earlier in 2021.

MTV and CMT will also broadcast the premiere of Musgraves’ music video for “Justified" on Thursday night (Aug. 26) at 9PM PT/12 midnight ET across multiple platforms that also include MTV Live, MTVU, CMT Music and the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard. The song is the second track fans will hear from Star-Crossed, though Musgraves did sing some snippets of two additional songs, "Camera Roll" and "Angel," during a podcast interview in early August.

Star-Crossed is currently available for pre-order. A film titled Star-Crossed: The Film will accompany its release on Sept. 10, and stream exclusively on Paramount+.

