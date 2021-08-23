After teasing new music on the way for several weeks, Kacey Musgraves is officially revealing more of the picture, announcing her fourth studio album, Star-Crossed. On Monday (Aug. 23), the singer previewed the upcoming 15-track collection with its title track — a song that appears to lay the foundation for an epic concept album structured as a three-act tragedy.

"Let me set the scene / Two lovers ripped right at the seams / They woke up from the perfect dream / And then the darkness came," Musgraves sings in the opening lines of the song.

Fans first got a taste of the lyrics over the weekend, after the singer posted a social media teaser on Saturday (Aug. 21), which also happened to be her birthday. She shared an audio snippet of the suspenseful, Spanish-style guitar line, as well as writing out the lyrics against a background of a blue, partially-clouded sky. However, fans didn't get the full audio of the song — until now.

High drama and cinematic intensity course throughout the song, which finds Musgraves singing over an acoustic guitar-focused track, as well as a choir of background vocals. While it's difficult to recognize any individual voices from that choir, credits posted to YouTube reveal that several of Musgraves' country music friends came together to lend their vocals to the background of the track, including T.J. and John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne, as well as Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas and others.

Musgraves co-wrote "Star-Crossed" with Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, her two co-producers for her highly acclaimed, Grammy-winning 2018 album, Golden Hour. The same production team is behind her Star-Crossed album, too: Musgraves recorded the project with them earlier in 2021, according to a press release.

Star-Crossed is due out in full on Sept. 10. In the lead-up to her album announcement, the country singer explained that she was inspired by the centuries-old art form of tragedy, and decided to craft her fourth studio album as one in the wake of her divorce from fellow artist Ruston Kelly.

She's already teased two new songs off the project: "Camera Roll" and "Angel."

Kacey Musgraves' "Star-Crossed" Lyrics:

Let me set the scene / Two lovers ripped right at the seams / They woke up from the perfect dream / And then the darkness came / I signed the papers yesterday / You came and took your things away / I moved out of the home we made / And gave you back your name

Chorus:

What have we done? / Did we fly too high just to get burned by the sun? / No one's to blame / 'Cause we called all the angels to save us / Called them by name / But I guess they got lost / Star-crossed...

Star-crossed / Star-crossed...

