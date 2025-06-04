The Top 10 Kaitlin Butts Songs Every New Fan Should Hear

Kaitlin Butts' twangy kiss-off single "You Ain't Gotta Die (to Be Dead to Me)" is currently having a moment on TikTok — Ella Langley even lip-synced to the audio in a recent video post that some fans interpreted as her comment on romance rumors that have been swirling about Langley and her duet partner Riley Green.

But Langley's post wasn't just fodder for the gossip mill. It was also, for lots of listeners, an entry point into Butts' fun, dynamic and country-as-heck discography.

Fans of Langley, the Pistol Annies and Miranda Lambert will find a lot to love about this Oklahoma-born singer-songwriter, who's been releasing albums for the past decade, but still has yet to find true mainstream recognition.

An accomplished traditionalist with a strong honky-tonk slant, Butts also mixes her love for country rock and musical theater into her music. Her latest project, 2024's Roadrunner, is a riff on the popular musical Oklahoma!, and those influences blend into her authentically twangy sound without ever being schticky.

Dancehall-ready twang co-mingles with sad storytelling in Butts' musical world. This list of her 10 best songs showcases her tempo-driven material, but it also highlights songs like "It Won't Always Be This Way," a story about an abusive relationship, and "She's Using," about a young woman whose drug use pulls her away from her friends and family.

Butts also has some heavy-hitting duets, including a Vince Gill team-up called "Come Rest Your Head (On My Pillow)" and multiple excellent collaborations with her husband, Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero.