Kaitlin Butts is set for a breakthrough year in 2026 after a viral success, but that momentum is just part of the reason Taste of Country chose the singer-songwriter as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Kaitlin Butts?

Butts is a 32-year-old singer-songwriter who originally hails from Tulsa, Okla. Her music incorporates elements of country, roots, pop, musicals and more. She possesses a strong voice that highlights her authentic songwriting.

Now based in Nashville, she's been releasing music and building her career for years before scoring a massive viral success in 2025 with a song titled "You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me)."

That led to her signing with Republic Records in Nashville, which released Butts' EP, Yeehaw Sessions, in November.

The project features her covers of Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle,” the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon,” Chappell Roan’s “Red Wine Supernova” and more. All of the tracks are highlights of her live show.

What Are Kaitlin Butts' Top Songs?

"You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me)" is by far her best-known song, giving her career visibility a massive shot in the arm.

She even wrote the treatment for the song's entertaining video:

What Are Kaitlin Butts' Career Highlights?

Butts capitalized on her success by opening for Lainey Wilson on her Whirlwind Tour in 2025, and she's also appeared on the bill with Molly Tuttle, Flatland Cavalry and the Lone Bellow.

She's received positive reviews from media outlets including the Tennessean, Billboard and Rolling Stone, and her music has appeared on Landman.

Butts is featured in the current American Currents exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, and she was included in the 2025 Opry Next Stage Class, as well as CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2025.

What's Next for Kaitlin Butts in 2026?

Kaitlin Butts is currently at work on new music, and she's got an active schedule of tour dates in the U.S. and overseas all the way through August.

Keep up with new music and live dates via her official website.