RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch — Kaitlin Butts Brings a Powerful Voice to Authentic Songs

RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch — Kaitlin Butts Brings a Powerful Voice to Authentic Songs

Lauren Rearick

Kaitlin Butts is set for a breakthrough year in 2026 after a viral success, but that momentum is just part of the reason Taste of Country chose the singer-songwriter as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Kaitlin Butts?

Butts is a 32-year-old singer-songwriter who originally hails from Tulsa, Okla. Her music incorporates elements of country, roots, pop, musicals and more. She possesses a strong voice that highlights her authentic songwriting.

Now based in Nashville, she's been releasing music and building her career for years before scoring a massive viral success in 2025 with a song titled "You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me)."

That led to her signing with Republic Records in Nashville, which released Butts' EP, Yeehaw Sessions, in November.

READ MORE: Is Ben Gallaher Nashville's Next Big Crossover Artist?

The project features her covers of Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle,” the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon,” Chappell Roan’s “Red Wine Supernova” and more. All of the tracks are highlights of her live show.

What Are Kaitlin Butts' Top Songs?

"You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me)" is by far her best-known song, giving her career visibility a massive shot in the arm.

She even wrote the treatment for the song's entertaining video:

What Are Kaitlin Butts' Career Highlights?

Butts capitalized on her success by opening for Lainey Wilson on her Whirlwind Tour in 2025, and she's also appeared on the bill with Molly Tuttle, Flatland Cavalry and the Lone Bellow.

She's received positive reviews from media outlets including the Tennessean, Billboard and Rolling Stone, and her music has appeared on Landman.

Butts is featured in the current American Currents exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, and she was included in the 2025 Opry Next Stage Class, as well as CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2025.

What's Next for Kaitlin Butts in 2026?

Kaitlin Butts is currently at work on new music, and she's got an active schedule of tour dates in the U.S. and overseas all the way through August.

Keep up with new music and live dates via her official website.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Most Popular Country Album From the Year You Were Born

Find out which country singer dominated on this list of the most popular albums from the year you were born or graduated high school.

This list is based on sales date from the Soundscan era (1991 to 2022) and total weeks spent atop Billboard's Hot Country Albums chart (1964-1990).

In 1999, Shania Twain's Come on Over album became the first to top the year-end chart in back-to-back years, but that feat has been done four times since, most recently in 2022. Which country album defined your childhood? Scroll down to find out.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Kaitlin Butts
Categories: Artists to Watch, Country Music News, Exclusives, Original Features, Risers, Special Features

More From Taste of Country