Here's a headline you don't see often: A smoke detector has been recalled for doing the exact opposite of what it is designed to do.

Instead of warning you when there's a fire, this detector actually causes added risk.

Fox Business reports that thousands of smoke detectors, sold exclusively on Amazon, are being recalled due to a potential fire hazard caused by a sound issue.

If you're confused, you're not alone. Keep reading and we'll break it down.

How Do These Smoke Detectors Pose a Fire Risk?

Smoke detectors, which are required by law in every residence, work by making a loud noise when they sense smoke.

The noise is so loud because it's intended to alert everyone in the home, even if they are sleeping. Smoke detectors are set from the factory to allow a certain threshold of smoke before activating, after sensing enough smoke that the cause could be a house fire.

But the recalled smoke detectors have a factory set threshold that is too high, which might result in the fire alarm failing to activate in a timely manner.

Consumer Product Safety Commission Consumer Product Safety Commission loading...

Which Smoke Detectors Are Being Recalled?

The recalled smoke detectors were sold on Amazon from February 2024 through December 2025 and cost around $30, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The affected model number is XG-7D04-KZ9Z and the SKU number is CX-50YP-A5VN. Both are printed on the bottom side of the smoke alarm.

When Was The Last Smoke Detector Recall Before 2026?

Before this latest recall, June 2025 was the last major American smoke detector recall when about 50,000 combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors made by Apollo America were recalled because they could fail to alert consumers to fire.

