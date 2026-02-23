The Band Perry is back.

More than nine years after last releasing new music — and following an official hiatus in 2023 — the group has launched what Kimberly Perry is calling “Season 2” with a brand-new song titled “PSYCHOLOGICAL.”

The current lineup features Kimberly and her husband, Johnny Costello, who joins her on multiple instruments. Kimberly continues to front the band vocally, bringing a theatrical edge to this new era.

Kimberly originally founded The Band Perry with her brothers, Reid and Neil, when she was just 15. The trio broke through in 2010 with their No. 1 hit “If I Die Young.”

Since then, Reid has moved into artist management — a shift he announced in October 2025 — while Neil has been working on solo material.

Read More: 12 Country Stars Who Could’ve Been So Much Bigger

"We’re calling this Season 2 of The Band Perry,” Kimberly shared during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Highway Mornings with Cody Alan.

She and Costello, who share 2-year-old son Whitaker James, are also planning an extensive tour run, with more than 75 shows slated for 2026.

“He’s the rodeo part, I’m the psycho part,” Kimberly joked of their dynamic.

Read More: 9 Country Stars Who Married or Dated Pro Athletes

If “PSYCHOLOGICAL” is any indication, this new era isn’t playing it safe. The song leans into exaggerated devotion and tongue-in-cheek obsession, with Kimberly fully embracing the drama in the opening verse.

With bold lyrics and a playful edge, “PSYCHOLOGICAL” signals that The Band Perry’s return won’t be a quiet one.

The Band Perry, “PSYCHOLOGICAL” Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

I heard you like Nirvana

So I listen all night while I sleep

I've memorized ten songs 'cause

You might ask me if I can name three

Started drinking Jack even though I hate whiskey

I'd fake my own death just to see if you'd miss me

I drive by the house that one day will be ours

Do you think I'm taking this too far? No

[Chorus]

'Cause you make crazy seem rational

I'd say obsession feels natural

You're all I want, any hoop, any obstacle

Boy, you make going psycho logical

In my head, yeah, you mess all my common sense up

I know I'm crossing lines that I shouldn't

I'm out of my mind, but I don't need no hospital

Boy, you make going psycho logical

[Verse 2]

If you didn't like all my friends, guess what? Now they're dеad to me

If there's somеbody else, then it's first degree

Swear I'm not like this all of the time

It's only when you're on my mind

[Chorus]

'Cause you make crazy seem rational

I'd say obsession feels natural

You're all I want, any hoop, any obstacle

Boy, you make going psycho logical

In my head, yeah, you mess all my common sense up

I know I'm crossing lines that I shouldn't

I'm out of my mind, but I don't need no hospital

Boy, you make going psycho logical

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh

Oh, hey

Ooh

[Bridge]

All my hinges (All my hinges)

Are off the wall (Are off the wall)

To my defense, it's

All your fault

[Chorus]

'Cause you make crazy seem rational

I'd say obsession feels natural

You're all I want, any hoop, any obstacle

Boy, you're making me go psycho, don't you know?

In my head, yeah, you mess all my common sense up

I know I'm crossing lines that I shouldn't

I'm out of my mind, I don't need no hospital

Boy, you make going psycho logical

[Outro]

Psycho logical

Boy, you're making me go psycho

Watch the Video for The Band Perry's "PSYCHOLOGICAL"

Get our free mobile app