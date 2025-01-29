Did The Band Perry Just Quietly Get Back Together?

The Band Perry were among country music's favorite groups of the 2010s, but in 2023, they told fans they were saying goodbye — at least, for the time being.

Now, it seems like the group might be coming out of hiatus.

The sibling trio hasn't made any formal reunion announcement, but a lineup change, a social media reset and a growing string of live show dates sure makes it seem like The Band Perry could be planning a comeback in 2025.

Here's what we know so far.

Are The Band Perry Getting Back Together?

It's unclear whether they're officially relaunching the group, but in early December, the band wiped their social media and announced a "Homecoming" show in Tennessee to benefit relief efforts after Hurricane Helene.

Many fans initially assumed that show was a one-off. But The Band Perry has since announced two more shows, one Feb. 14 date at the Grand Ole Opry and another at Canadian country festival Boots & Hearts in August.

The group has also updated their social media pictures to reflect a major change in their lineup.

Who Is Currently Performing as The Band Perry?

Ever since fans got to know the trio, they've been siblings Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry, with Kimberly typically on lead vocals.

But in their December post announcing the first reunion show, the group announced that Johnny Costello was swapping in for Neil as the band's new mandolin and guitar player. Costello is Kimberly's husband: The two married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a son named Whit, in 2023.

Neil Perry is currently pursuing a solo career. "We wish Neil the most success on his solo journey," the band explain.

Why Did The Band Perry Break Up in the First Place? What Have They Been Doing Since Then?

When they announced they were going on hiatus, they explained that they wanted to take "a creative break" and focus on "individual" career goals.

During that time, Kimberly released a solo EP called Bloom and an extended project called Superbloom. The project featured a sequel to "If I Die Young," which became the group's biggest hit after they released it in 2010.

Read More: Kimberly Perry Is Grateful for Unanswered Prayers in 'If I Die Young Pt. 2'

Neil has continued to release music as a solo artist. His latest song, "Easy Love," came out in December.

In 2023, Kimberly reflected on how her relationship with her brothers has changed since the band went on a break, saying they spent less time at holidays talking about music, which is "great for the whole table."

She also said that removing their co-working relationship has allowed them to focus on growing their families through marriages and — for her — a baby.

"There's a lot of life to talk about," she added. "I think that just manifesting for all three of us has just sweetened the relationship so much."