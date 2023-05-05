Kimberly Perry has added a stone of reality to her whimsical ballad "If I Die Young." Part 2 of the song finds the Band Perry lead singer saying, "Yeah ... about that."

In short, she has grown up in the way people do after pouring their rawest emotions into a poem as a teenager or twenty-something. In 2010, "If I Die Young" was a beautiful epiphany that was somehow personal and specific, but vague enough to water a million tragic stories lived by fans.

Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins helped Perry with this new, more specific version. The chorus is the same, but her verses find her grateful to still be alive.

"Lord, I’m glad you didn’t pay me no attention / When I sent up a prayer of a child’s premonition," is the first lyric that tilts her original intent.

Later, "It was so dramatic / Beautiful but tragic / Throwing my emotions in a poem about a casket," flips "If I Die Young" all the way upside down.

Lyrically, Perry tightened her grip on the song's purpose. In selecting this song as a lead single from her upcoming EP she is asking country music fans to remember her as one of the most promising country vocalists of the last quarter-century first. Then, she alters that nostalgia in hopes those fans have grown with her. The degree to which they have will decide if she hits or misses with this comeback song.

Did You Know?: The Band Perry officially went on hiatus in March 2023.

Listen to Kimberly Perry, "If I Die Young Pt. 2":

Kimberly Perry's "If I Die Young Pt. 2" Lyrics:

I put one hand in the air / I’m closing my eyes / My whole heart’s beating for the very first time / That boy here in town says Darlin’ just drive / It’s like the gates of Heaven just opened up wide / Lord, I’m glad you didn’t pay me no attention / When I sent up a prayer of a child’s premonition.

Cause, I’ve had time to bloom / Plantin’ them roses instead and / I’m changing my tune since I said.

Chorus:

If I die young / Bury me in satin / Lay me down on a bed of roses / Sink me in the river at dawn / Send me away with the words of a love song / The sharp knife of a short life / Now I know there’s no such thing as enough time.

I’m looking more like my mother / I love her to the bone / I know it's gonna kill me on the day she goes home / I’ll pour some holy water on a daughter of my own / I’ll pass my name down before it’s on a headstone / It was so dramatic / Beautiful but tragic / Throwing my emotions in a poem about a casket.

But, I’ve had time to bloom / Plantin’ them roses instead and / I’m changing my tune since I said.

Repeat Chorus

I’m so glad I’m here now / Instead of somewhere underground / I think I’ll always wanna stay / I guess it’s too late anyway.

Repeat Chorus

So put on your best boys / And I’ll wear my pearls.