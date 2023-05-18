Last month, Kimberly Perry set off on a brand new journey as a solo artist. The news came after she and brothers Neil and Reid Perry — the three of whom formerly made up the Band Perry — announced that they are parting ways to work on their solo pursuits.

Since then, the girl Perry has been busy launching her new career — while pregnant — starting with the release of the "If I Die Young Pt. 2," the sequel to the band's 2010 hit.

Since she and her brothers are no longer in a band together, their relationships have changed slightly, but Kimberly says that change has actually been a positive one.

"I think the thing that's the most different is on holidays we don't talk about music and business as much, which is great for the whole table," she told Taste of Country's Adison Haager ahead of the 2023 ACM Awards. "We've been really intentional about growing as friends and as family members."

Kimberly adds that all the members of the family are currently experiencing significant and joyous life events: While she is prepping for the birth of her first child, both of her brothers will get married very soon.

"Reid is getting married in a couple of weeks," she reveals. "Neil's engaged, I'm married and have a baby on the way, so it's like there's a lot of life to talk about. I think that just manifesting for all three of us has just sweetened the relationship so much."

Kimberly Perry's baby is due in late August, and she says she's not doing too much "nesting" yet, admitting that her husband is "way better" at that kind of prep, but she has been busy with a few tasks.

"I picked out the wallpaper, we've built his crib and that's all we've done," she says. "I've got to get home after the ACMs and get everything wrapped up. We're on it!"

Perry has also been busy prepping her debut solo EP. Bloom will be released on June 9.