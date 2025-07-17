The Band Perry’s Back Together — And They’ve Signed a New Label Deal

The Band Perry are officially relaunching their country music career.

After wading back into performance together with a small handful of performances beginning in early 2025, the trio officially relaunched with a set at CMA Fest.

Now, they're making moves toward reuniting in the studio as well as onstage: They've signed a new label deal with Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, a division of Big Machine Label Group.

"Back into the Big Machine!!!!!!" the group write in an Instagram post that also promises new music ahead.

"We just signed the next chapter! Same souls. New fire! Same ride-or-dies. New music!"

In a press release, the band's Kimberly Perry describes their return to Big Machine — a label where they spent years, and released some of their biggest hits — as a homecoming.

"To bring the foundation of everything we've built together into a new season of creativity means the world," she notes.

"This reunion feels like a second chance, a deeper chapter, and we're just so grateful to be writing it with the family who believed in us first."

Additionally, the trio have signed with management company Make Wake Artists, in a turn that further cements their plans to pursue a new country music chapter.

Who Are the Band Perry? What Are Their Big Songs?

Siblings Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry have been making music together since childhood.

As a teen, Kimberly fronted her own band with her two brothers — who were eight and 10 years old at the time — working as roadies and as an opening act.

They released their debut single, "Hip to My Heart," in 2009, and it cracked the Top 20 at country radio. But it wasn't until the follow-up single, "If I Die Young," that The Band Perry truly had their big break.

"If I Die Young" was a massive country success that also crossed over into the Billboard Hot 100, kicking off a string of hits that included "You Lie," "Better Dig Two," "Done," "Chainsaw" and more.

The Band Perry underwent a shift in 2016, parting ways with Big Machine and beginning a transition into pop music.

They continued to tour and release music for several years, though they never saw quite the same level of success as they'd found in country music.

When Did the Band Perry Break Up?

Though they never officially broke up for good, in 2023, the group announced they were going on hiatus in order to pursue individual projects.

Kimberly Perry put out a reflective sequel to the band's biggest hit called "If I Die Young Pt. 2," explaining that the original song was due for an update, with a more mature perspective and a lot of life lived since it first came out.

She also put out a project called Bloom, and said that taking a break from making music together had "sweetened" her relationship with her brothers.

Wait, Where's Neil?!

The Band Perry quietly reunited in January, but there was a lineup change.

The group performed during a benefit show in Tennessee in January of 2025, but Neil Perry wasn't in the lineup, and Johnny Costello — Kimberly's husband — took his place.

They added more dates to their calendar, including a high-profile spot during CMA Fest, and that lineup stayed.

Costello is in their label deal announcement and Neil is not, signifying that this iteration of The Band Perry is here to stay.