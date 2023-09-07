Kimberly Perry's baby boy Whit is here! The singer and her husband, Johnny Costello, welcomed their first child on Aug. 26 in Nashville, Tenn.

Perry shared the news on social media, posting a shot of her cradling baby Whit.

"Our lives have become sweeter, our days have become so much fuller, our sleep has gotten shorter — our house has truly become a home," she wrote in the caption.

"Thank you for all your prayers and well-wishes," the singer continued. "It's been such a sweet time getting baby Whit here safely and soundly and acclimating as a new family. We can't wait to show him the world — this bus baby is ready to roll!"

Perry also shared a close-up shot of baby Whit's hands, quoting a passage from Psalm 139 13-16:

"Oh yes, you shaped me first inside, then out; You formed me in my mother's womb. I thank you, High God — you're breathtaking!"

On Aug. 25 — one day before her son's birth — Perry shared a social media post saying that "Baby boy is on his way" and that they were "officially at the hospital on Whit Watch." Back in May, Perry told People that she and her husband were planning to name their son Whittaker James.

As she reflected on her baby-boy-to-be, Perry said she couldn't help but think of all the career high points she accomplished during her pregnancy.

"I'm sitting here just looking thru my photos and reminiscing about watching this baby bump grow, it's the most incredible documentary of a year of music and motherhood, blossoms from dry soil, beauty from ashes," she wrote. "I can't wait for Whit to see how he's been growing on the Opry stage, at CMA fest, at Spotify house, at the ACMs. Like WHOA Country music — you've already shaped him in such a magical way."

She concluded that post by saying she was "gonna focus on getting little man here safe and sound so we can welcome him Earth-side.

"Can't wait to share all of his handsome newborn pics with you!" she wrote. "I love you all and will see you on the other side."

Perry's pregnancy has happened in tandem with the launch of her solo career, after she and her siblings officially put The Band Perry on hiatus in March. In June, Perry dropped her solo EP Bloom, and she told Taste of Country that she's been in the studio this summer working on expanding the project into a full album.

She also said that pregnancy impacted every aspect of her music-making, especially songwriting, and that "it's just a really interesting thing to write lyrics in real time about the things that becoming a mom means to me."

Leading her solo chapter was the new song "If I Die Young Pt. 2," a sequel to the Band Perry's massive hit, "If I Die Young." In June, Perry revealed that she wrote the follow-up song shortly after suffering a miscarriage. As she recovered from that difficult loss, she wrote the second verse of the song in order to "set this intention that there is a baby coming, a healthy baby who's gonna be here at some point."

