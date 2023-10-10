Kimberly Perry Extends Her Latest EP Into a ‘Superbloom’

When she released her debut solo EP, Bloom, earlier this year, Kimberly Perry told fans that more music was on the horizon. Now, she's delivering on that promise, adding four additional songs onto her track list for an extended EP, Superbloom.

"In nature, a superbloom is a rare phenomenon ... where a massive amount of wildflowers whose seeds have been dormant in the soil blossom at the same time. It's overwhelming and gorgeous," Perry writes on social media, sharing the album cover art for her updated project.

"I named this project Superbloom because it's the perfect description of this moment in my life. The convergence of all my dreams coming true — building my solo voice and building my own family at the same time," she continues. "Whether it's your dreams, relationships or circumstances — with this music I hope to usher in and provide a soundtrack for the BOLD SUPERBLOOM in every field of your life."

Perry's rise as a solo artist as come in tandem with her journey toward first-time parenthood: She was pregnant with her first child when she dropped her Bloom EP, and in late August, she gave birth to a son named Whit, whom she shares with husband Johnny Costello.

Pregnancy was a creatively fruitful time for her, Perry explained to Taste of Country back in June.

"Definitely my songwriting," she responded, when asked which aspect of her career changed the most as a result of her transition towards parenthood. "I just got to wrap up a couple days at a lake house camp with [co-writers] Parker Welling and Casey Brown, and it's just a really interesting thing to write lyrics in real time about the things that becoming a mom means to me."

On new track on Superbloom directly name-checks Perry's baby boy in the title; that's "Monsters (Whit's Lullaby.)" Other freshly-added tracks include "Black Corvette," "God's Hometown" and the previously-released "Fool's Gold."

Superbloom is due out on Oct. 27.

Oh, Baby! All of These Country Stars Have Had Babies in 2023 Say cheese! Meet the adorable babies welcomed into the country music family in 2023.