Kameron Marlowe Announces Debut Album, ‘We Were Cowboys’

Kameron Marlowe will officially release his first full-length album later this summer. The project, We Were Cowboys, features 16 tracks and will be available on Aug. 26.

The North Carolina-born singer co-wrote 10 of the 16 tracks. Other writers on the project include Tyler Farr, Casey Beathard, Jessi Alexander and many more. The album features Marlowe's 2021 single, "Steady Heart," as well as previously released tracks "Giving You Up," "Burn 'Em All" and "Girl on Fire." It was produced by Dan Huff and Brad Hill. In addition to announcing the album details, Marlowe released the title track, which he co-wrote with Wyatt McCubbin and Farr, on Friday (July 8).

"I’ve been working on this project for the better part of two years, and I’ve lived a lot of life in that time," Marlowe says in a press release. "This album encapsulates it all – nostalgia, romance, heartbreak, and everything in between. I couldn’t be prouder of this project, and I’m incredibly excited for fans to get a deeper look at who I am through these songs."

Marlowe rose to prominence in country music after competing on Season 15 of NBC's The Voice in 2018. The singer made it to the Top 24 elimination episode, after which he moved to Nashville to pursue his career. He released his self-titled debut EP in November of 2020.

We Were Cowboys is currently available for pre-save and pre-order.

Kameron Marlowe, We Were Cowboys Track List:

1. "We Were Cowboys" (Kameron Marlowe, Wyatt McCubbin, Tyler Farr)

2. "Country Boy’s Prayer" (Casey Beathard, Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell)

3. "Girl on Fire" (Kameron Marlowe, Jason Gantt, Josh Osborne)

4. "Giving You Up" (Kameron Marlowe)

5. "Does It Have to Be Over" (Kameron Marlowe, Josh Hoge, Wyatt McCubbin)

6. "This Old Town" (Kameron Marlowe, Tyler Farr, Wyatt McCubbin)

7. "Money Ain’t $hit" (Casey Beathard, Brice Long, Shane Minor)

8. "Fool Me Again" (Kameron Marlowe, Rob Williford, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

9. "Burn ‘Em All" (Kameron Marlowe, Brinley Addington, Joey Hyde, Aaron Eshuis)

10. "Steady Heart" (Kameron Marlowe, Jessi Alexander, Dan Isbell)

11. "Over Now" (Tucker Beathard, Jake Mitchell)

12. "Saying Goodbye" (Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin, Mark Nesler)

13. "Ain’t Enough Whiskey" (Kameron Marlowe, John Pierce, Dan Isbell)

14. "Runnin’ Out on You" (Alex Maxwell, Dawson Edwards, Liam Stolly)

15. "Granny’s Got a Garden" (For G’maw Jan) (Kameron Marlowe, Rob Williford, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

16. "Long Way Down" (C. Michael Spriggs, Craig Wiseman)