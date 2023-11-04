Kameron Marlowe has just released a great new video for his current single, "Tennessee Don't Mind." Will he head up the most popular country music videos this week?

Conner Smith also has a new video in release that is looking for votes, while Lady A make a solid debut at No. 6 in the Top 10 this week with their new clip for "A Love Song."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.