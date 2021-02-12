Kameron Marlowe follows in the musical footsteps of fellow North Carolina native Luke Combs with his debut single, "Sober as a Drunk." The song's traditional country leanings, clever wordplay and barrel-chested baritone vocals all hearken back to Combs' early hits -- but Marlowe is rapidly proving his determination to leave his mark on country music, on his own terms.

After a stint as a contestant on The Voice, the singer made the move to Nashville, where he began to quickly carve out his niche in the music business. He self-released his 2019 breakup ballad, "Giving You Up," and began gaining traction in the industry as well as a grassroots fanbase.

While Marlowe's experience in Nashville over the past couple of years has undoubtedly been a crash course in all sides of the music business, he told Sounds Like Nashville in December that his focus has remained on his quest for well-crafted songs, and above all, "Sober as a Drunk" is proof of that priority. The song was penned by Marv Green, Justin Wilson and J.T. Harding; Marlowe says he first heard it in a publishing meeting, not long after signing his record deal.

"I really didn't have any intention of going in there to find a song I was gonna cut, I just wanted to hear what they had," he remembers. "And four [or] five songs in, "Sober as a Drunk" came on ...

"That song is probably my favorite song on the record. I love how it plays the opposite game," Marlow explains. "... And it really shows the desperation of this guy who's like, 'I'm really over you, but I'm nowhere near over you.'"

Did You Know?: Marlowe got his start as a performer singing in church at just 10 years old. Faith remained a big part of his life: Years later, he became a worship leader.

Kameron Marlowe, "Sober as a Drunk" Lyrics:

I don't think about you, baby / I don't really miss you at all / I don't sit back and wonder if / Or if it isn't my fault, no / I don't lie awake at night / Rewindin' your goodbyes / Come to think about it, I'm better off ...

Chorus:

I'm as sober as a drunk / I'm as high as rock bottom / Free as a man with his hands handcuffed to the bar / Hopin' you walk in / My mind is clear as a cloud / I'm as happy as a teardrop / Rollin' off my cheek into my drink / Whenever I think about you / And somebody new in love / I'm as sober as a drunk ...

If I called you 12 times last night / It was an accident / I was really tryin' to hit / The next number on my favorites list / I didn't buy a bunch of shots for your friends / And talk a lot about how I want you back again ...

Repeat Chorus

I don't think about you baby / I don't really miss you at all ...