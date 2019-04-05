Kane Brown's latest music video for his Top 10 hit "Good as You" pays tribute to the women who played a big role in raising him to be who he is today.

The concept for the video was loosely inspired by his own childhood, which was punctuated by times of economic hardship and homelessness. The "Good as You" video shows a mother working hard to pay the bills for the family while the grandmother focuses on the children. It's an homage to Brown's own mother and grandmother, who raised him in a happy environment despite their tough times.

"They sheltered me from any problems and I appreciate them for that," Brown tells CMT.

“I wanted to make a video that reflected the women who raised me,” he adds. “The opening line, ’I see the way you’re taking care of your mama, the way you're taking care of me.’ That was my Mom taking care of Nana and me and my Nana taking care of my MeMaw and me.”

Kane Brown's Truck Is AMAZING!

The actor who portrays Brow's younger self is Lonnie Chavis, who also plays Randall Pearson's younger self on This Is Us.

Reid Long directed the video for "Good as You," which Christen Pinkston produced. One recurring visual theme is a star, which appears multiple times.

“It was definitely a foreshadowing of the boy’s future and it represented his positive outlook on life as a young boy,” Brown reveals.

Brown is set to perform “Good as You” on the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday (April 7). He's also nominated for Single of the Year for his smash hit single “Heaven,” which previously won Favorite Song-Country at the 2018 American Music Awards.