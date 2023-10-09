Kane Brown has said in the past that he wants to jump into more acting roles. He does just that in his new "I Can Feel It" music video.

The video starts out with a cinematic feel — it's similar to one of the ads you have to skip through in order to watch it. Words and logos on the screen are reminiscent of a movie trailer. Then, we see Brown.

The country star is in the shadows, under a car on a lift, as if he is working on the car as a mechanic.

A gentleman walks up to Brown as he is working on the car and says, "I heard you were still hangin' around this dump, figured I'd stop by and see." Brown responds in a calm, yet assertive way, with, "I thought I told you you weren't welcome here."

The two are at a crossroads, as Brown wants the other man to leave the mechanic shop, but the other man says he just wants to help Brown get out of the place and into a better way of living.

Brown takes a piece of paper from the gentleman, as the man walks away.

As the famous beginning drum line of the Phil Collins song "In the Air Tonight" starts, the camera pans out to show the name of the mechanic garage is "Brown's Garage." The country star then reveals the contents of the note as he tapes it onto a calendar, in which he is counting down the days.

The note reads: "1/4 mile race. You win $100,000. I win your shop ... one week."

Brown is being challenged to a race to either win a boatload of cash, or lose his shop. As the song and video progress, Brown is performing from the racetrack where the race is slated to take place.

Throughout the first two minutes or so of the music video, Brown is getting his race car race-ready and contemplating the challenge that lies ahead. As the final chorus of the song hits, he and his opponent speed off into full drag strip race mode.

Brown wins the race and the video briefly fades to black. As it reappears, Brown is seen texting someone a picture of a beach and palm trees. He then zips up a bag full of the $100,000 cash that he just won in the race and walks over to the mechanic shop bulletin board and posts a note on it as he walks away.

The note is under a picture of someone, and it says, "Your turn."

Brown walks out of the shop with his bag of money, looking like it's the last time he will see the place. The screen fades to black.

This song/video will have Brown reaching for his 11th No. 1 song in his short, but illustrious career thus far. Catch Brown on his recently announced In the Air , which kicks off in March of 2024.

