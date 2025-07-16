Kane Brown showed his lighter side when he revealed that he recently attempted to punk Morgan Wallen with a gorilla suit, but something didn't quite click.

The singer was a guest on Jake Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, where he told the hilarious story.

Brown said, "Morgan's my guy. We just Punk'd him, but I'm not releasing it."

How Did Kane Brown Punk Morgan Wallen?

Brown lit up when telling the story.

"It was sick, I had a gorilla, it was a dude in a suit, and I have a big dog yard, looks like it holds in dinosaurs. The gorilla was there and he [Wallen] came down there and he told him that he [the gorilla] was going to shoot a movie."

Brown continued, "So we were walking down to the house and he saw a gorilla, and I told him the whole story about how my dad dropped out of high school — which he really did — and joined the circus, and that this gorilla was about to go to the Atlanta Zoo, but I got to keep him until he went to the Atlanta Zoo."

Wallen seeming to be interested, so he went closer to the fake gorilla and started throwing it bananas that Brown had on hand.

"So Morgan was throwing him bananas over the fence, then we went in and talked, and when we came back out, the gate was open, and the gorilla wasn't there no more."

As Brown explained, what happened next was that "the gorilla basically locked me in there with him [in the cage], and Morgan was hiding in the car with bananas, throwing them over."

Wallen thought the gorilla was real and that Brown was in trouble, so he was trying to distract the gorilla by tossing it more bananas like he had done before.

It sounds like the prank was a success. It's not clear why Brown won't release the footage, but maybe seeing fans react to just the story of what happened will convince him otherwise.

Paul pressed Brown further about details, asking if it was for the actual show Punk'd or for something that Brown was working on independently.

Brown confirmed that it was for the actual television show, Punk'd.

We can't confirm that part for sure though, as the only information on Punk'd is that it aired starting in 2003 on MTV and ended in 2007.

There were two reboots: One in 2012 where the show was hosted by celebrities, and another short-lived run on Quibi, a network that only lasted about eight months back in 2020, where Chance the Rapper served as host.

