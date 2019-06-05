Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae walked the 2019 CMT Music Awards red carpet on Wednesday night (June 5), and the singer seemed beyond proud to show off his wife's newly-protruding baby bump.

After marrying in October of 2018, Brown and Katelyn Jae shared the news that they're expecting their first child in April 2019.

"It's been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Brown said in the caption of a social media post that also gave fans a look at an ultrasound photo.

Shortly after, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Browns revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. She'll be the first child for the couple — a due date has not been made public. Jae previously shared an emotional video during the exact moment when she found out the baby's sex.

Also ahead of the CMT Music Awards, Brown performed his summertime staple "Short Skirt Weather" outside of Bridgestone Arena. Despite light rain, fans were singing and dancing along. Brown is nominated for the coveted Video of the Year category for his music video for "Good as You" on Wednesday, as well as Male Video of the Year for "Lose It."

The 2019 CMT Music Awards air live from Nashville, hosted by Little Big Town.