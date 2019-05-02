Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae will welcome a baby girl in 2019. The pair shared the news during a walk down the Billboard Music Awards red carpet on Wednesday (May 1).

Brown and his wife of six months told The Ellen DeGeneres Show the baby's gender, per People. It's the couple's first child, and Wednesday night was the first time they walked a red carpet together since announcing the pregnancy.

Katelyn Jae appeared 100 percent comfortable wearing a light blue blazer over a midriff-baring crop top and matching pants. The "Good as You" singer wore dark pants and a dark jacket with white sneakers.

“I’m prepared. I’m not going to let the baby go," Brown tells People. "I’m going to hold on to [her] the whole time — I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!"

The announcement will air on Ellen on Thursday. Both Brown and Katelyn look likely to be very open about the process. She's shared one emotional video during which she found out the baby's sex. It's not clear when she's due.

Brown was at the BBMAs as a presenter. "Good as You" is the newest single from his Experiment album, an album that dives deep into their love life and his feelings for her as they approached marriage.