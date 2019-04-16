Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn, couldn't hide her emotions during a recent ultrasound. She's visibly moved in the video above as she sees the couple's baby moving for the first time.

Brown and his wife married in October of 2018, and they turned to social media to reveal the joyful news that they are expecting their first child on Monday (April 14). The 25-year-old rising country superstar posted the news to Instagram, sharing an ultrasound picture and writing, "It's been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Katelyn followed up with an Instagram post of her own, this time sharing the full ultrasound video. In the video at the top of the story, she's alternately laughing and apologizing as she and the "Good as You" singer get their first look at their child.

She starts giggling, then covers her mouth with her hand and says, "It's so crazy, I'm so sorry, I'm so embarrassed." A moment later she laughs again and adds, "Oh my gosh, that's so wild!" As the video ends, she's seen wiping away tears.

"The coolest day of my life by far," she writes to accompany the clip. "I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. @kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel , & love with."

The couple have not yet shared a due date for their baby.