Kane Brown + His Wife Don’t Agree on Valentine’s Day [Exclusive]

It can be hard to make time for time for date nights, especially when you have three small kids, as Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, do.

But what about on Valentine's Day, when romance is pretty much mandatory?

 

The "Bury Me in Georgia" singer popped by the Taste of Country Nights studio to talk to host Evan Paul, and the topic of the upcoming holiday came up.

Is Valentine's Day just a Hallmark holiday, or is it legit? We asked Brown his thoughts, and he said he and his wife differ on the "correct" answer.

"I would say Hallmark, my wife would say legit," he says.

This actually of aligns with most guys and gals in America. According to a YouGov poll of 21,000 Americans, 57 percent said that Valentine’s Day is celebrated more because of pressure from commercial entities.

Only 28 percent believe Valentine’s Day is celebrated more because it is a "real" special occasion.

Women are 61 percent likely to say they have a positive opinion of Valentine’s Day, while men are just 53 percent likely to look upon Feb. 14 favorably.

It seems as if the "Thank God" singer (Katelyn) is one of those people who believes that Valentine's Day is a special occasion.

And happy wife, happy life, right?

Brown steps his game up to make his wife feel special on this day — he goes to extreme lengths to show his love to Katelyn. Having two daughters, Brown knows the importance of showing them how a real man should treat his lady.

