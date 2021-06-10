Karissa Ella Knows a ‘Bad Summer’ Is Worth Celebrating [Listen]

Country newcomer Karissa Ella offers a perfect mix of her influences during her new song "Bad Summer," premiered exclusively on Taste of Country.

The pop-friendly track is an easy addition to any summer playlist, but the hook will stick long past Labor Day. Like one of her heroes, Shania Twain, Ella takes her feel-good vibes a level deeper without sacrificing the mood.

"With those hot country nights like no other / Ain't no thing as a bad summer," Ella sing during a new song she helped write.

“I love this song because it reminds me of all the unforgettable summer nights that I’ve had and makes me excited for the ones in the future. As long as you have sunshine and good times, you just can’t have a bad summer," Ella says.

The Ohio-raised Belmont University graduate is releasing her latest after two three-song EPs and a selection of covers by country greats including Pam Tillis and Dolly Parton. Gretchen Wilson and Carrie Underwood are two more singers Ella calls influences.

"Bad Summer is set for release on Friday (June 11). The song is currently available for pre-order and pre-save from a variety of digital music providers.

