Karissa Ella Shares How Miranda Lambert Influenced New ‘Growing Wings’ EP

Karissa Ella's new Growing Wings EP is a country original that nods to one of her biggest influences: Miranda Lambert.

The Ohio-raised Belmont University graduate has continued to refine her approach to songwriting and making music across the last seven years.

This new EP (released July 11) illustrates her songwriting, vocal and storytelling range.

To celebrate the release of Ella's new project, Taste of Country asked her to connect a Lambert song to tracks from the new album.

Like the Texan, this country newcomer is capable of switching moods every three to four minutes. The first two songs (a rowdy dance floor romp called "Honky Tonk Heartbeat" and longing love song titled "Last Call Cowboy") are examples and perhaps the first two songs you should spend time with if you're new to the music.

Here are three Lambert songs that inspired Ella to create new music. They may be her favorites, or they may just be her favorites in the moment.

Fans of the icon will have a hard time arguing she didn't pick three good ones.

"Mama's Broken Heart"

I’ve always loved how “Mama’s Broken Heart” isn’t afraid to get messy. It’s bold, emotional, and says what a lot of women feel but don’t always say out loud. That inspired the energy behind “Heartbreaker.” Sometimes you’ve got to be raw and a little unhinged to tell the truth!

"Settling Down"

There’s always been this tug-of-war in my life between chasing big dreams and staying true to my roots. This song is about being torn between the road and the front porch. I had the same feelings when writing “’Growing Wings” and “Hall of Fame.” I’m trying to find balance between who I was raised to be and who I’m becoming.

"Locomotive"

I love how fast, fearless, and loud this song is in all the right ways. That’s the exact kind of motion I wanted in "Honky Tonk Heartbeat." It’s about the rhythm that keeps your boots moving and your heart racing. You just can’t help but dance along!