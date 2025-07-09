Kassi Ashton is a native of small-town Missouri, and her complicated — but loving — relationship with her rural upbringing is a key component in her music.

A self-described black sheep who was the "weird," artsy kid in her high school class, Ashton sings about the loneliness of coming from a place where you know you'll never quite fit in.

You can hear her story in her song "California, Missouri," a tender ballad where she admits that even though she could never stay in the place where she was raised full-time, she also hopes to make her hometown proud.

But ballads are just one part of Ashton's musical output. Even more commonly, she releases snaggle-toothed, uptempo bangers — songs you can dance along to or belt out as a clap-back to an ex.

"Violins" and "Taxidermy" are two examples of the sharper-edged side of Ashton's musical identity. To call them "spunky" doesn't do full justice to the creativity the singer packs into every song she releases.

Read More: The 10 Best Hailey Whitters Songs

Ashton has been releasing music on a major label for nearly a decade, but she's never quite bubbled up into mainstream stardom. The third single off her 2024 Made From the Dirt album, "Called Crazy," marked her first Top 40 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

But Ashton has a fiercely loyal live following, and her songs are even more colorful onstage than they are in studio. Keep reading for Taste of Country's primer on the best Kassi Ashton songs to listen to, especially if you're a new fan just getting to know her music.