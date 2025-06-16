Jon Pardi is currently on the first leg of his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour with Corey Kent and Kassi Ashton, and some of the openers are partaking in a fun — but risky — pre-show ritual.

Kent was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights and dished that it's getting rowdy backstage.

"We do our pre-show shots, then we do our handshakes ... and then we play spin the bottle, but taser roulette," he reveals.

We asked him to further explain this game they play before hitting the stage. According to Kent, one member of the crew says, "'Alright Everyone circle up, pray to your God and whoever it lands on has to wear it on the chest.'"

Kent says that this has led to him being tased on his chest at least six times since the tour kicked off on April 25. He swears this pre-show game leads to giving fans a better concert, telling us it's "so exhilarating to everybody" when they play taser roulette "30 seconds before we hit the stage."

The "This Heart" singer says that Pardi's entire crew now comes by to take bets on who will have to be tased that night.

Pardi hasn't played yet — they haven't asked him to join — but they plan to soon, and they know he'll play along.

They'll have to hurry: The summer leg of the Honkytonk Hollywood Tour comes to an end on June 21, then Pardi has some festival dates, then the tour resumes for a fall leg starting Sept. 18 through Oct. 25.

