Keb' Mo' and Darius Rucker go back to their roots with "Good Strong Woman," a new single with an accompanying music video out now.

The song reflects on the importance of finding meaningful, steady relationships, with a heavy emphasis on family. Rucker features as a vocalist, and the lighthearted music video shows the two artists enjoying some quality time together in the studio while recording.

"I look up to you so much," says Rucker to Keb' Mo' in one particularly sweet moment.

Written between Nashville and Mo's childhood home in Compton, where he's spent the past year purchasing and renovating his late mother's house, "Good Strong Woman" arrives ahead of Mo's next album, Good to Be, which centers on the themes of home and belonging. Rucker, Kristin Chenoweth and Old Crow Medicine Show are all featured guests on the record.

“You can’t be anything but real when you’re walking down the same streets you used to ride your bike on as a kid,” says Mo', adding that Rucker's contributions took the track "from fun to stun."

Mo', a five-time Grammy Awards winner, was recently recognized by the Americana Music Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance at the 20th annual Americana Honors & Awards ceremony in Nashville. "Good Strong Woman" also precedes a string of tour dates that will take him from Atlanta, Ga., to Nashville, New York City and beyond throughout coming year.

Rucker, meanwhile, has his own tour dates booked. He has appearances in Nashville, Tenn., and San Antonio, Texas, as well as London, England, and Glasgow, Scotland, planned throughout the winter and spring.

