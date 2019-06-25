Keith Urban Posts Sweet Anniversary Message to Wife Nicole Kidman

One of country music's most enchanting love stories is that between fellow Aussies Keith Urban and his famous actor wife, Nicole Kidman. The pair celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Tuesday (June 25), and Urban rose to the occasion with a romantic post to social media.

"Thirteen years of magic , music, romance, wild adventures , and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl," Urban wrote, choosing a dreamy photo of the two embracing on a beach.

Kidman herself was not to be outdone, selecting her own adorable photo of the couple, with Urban giving her a heart-melting kiss on the forehead. She captioned the shot simply, "love," adding, "Happy anniversary baby."

The pair are parents to two young daughters and keep a remarkably grounded approach to their family life, yet still manage to keep up with with their dual red-hot careers. Urban's ambitious Graffiti U Tour won him both the 2018 CMA and the 2019 ACM Entertainer of the Year trophies. He recently retooled the show for his run of festival dates during the 2019 summer tour season.

Urban recently released a new single, "We Were," and he tells Taste of Country that he's working on more new material, which he won't hesitate to drop even without a full album release date in sight. "I think that just new music is the thing that we want as well as artists, as well as the audience," he admits.

