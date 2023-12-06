Keith Urban paid tribute to a country legend and one of the great television shows of all time. Vince Gill paid tribute to a fellow Eagle.

Trisha Yearwood sang a Linda Ronstadt song with the kind of emotion you'd expect at a memorial. Each was part of the 2023 version of All for the Hall, the Country Music's yearly fundraiser for education programs at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

2023 All for the Hall took place on Tuesday night (Dec. 5).

Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini and Old Dominion were three more of the 14 performers.

The surprise guest was Brenda Lee, who came out of retirement to sing "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Covers of songs by Alabama, Travis Tritt and James Taylor also highlighted a night during which artists were asked to perform a song of their own, plus a cover that fit the theme of "The Song Remembers When." Urban and Gill sang harmonies and acted like a backing band for all performances.

Yearwood's "You're No Good" cover was just one highlight. It followed Hardy singing Tritt's "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," a performance inspired by his new perspective on mental health.

Earlier in the night, Urban recreated The Dukes of Hazzard theme song, originally recorded by Waylon Jennings. Gill's cover of Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way" was part of his two-song set.

The event raised more than $900,000 for the CMHOF's programs, the largest total in the event's history. Urban hosted the event for an eighth year. Over the years, more than $5 million has been raised during the Nashville All for the Hall concerts.

2023 All for the Hall Set List:

Keith Urban — "Wild Hearts," "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Theme From the Dukes of Hazzard (Good Ol' Boys)"

Vince Gill – "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" and "Rocky Mountain Way"

Mickey Guyton – "Better Than You Left Me" and "Blame It on Your Heart"

Riley Green – "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" and "Dixieland Delight"

Kelsea Ballerini – "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" and "You've Got a Friend"

Patty Loveless – "Nothin' But the Wheel" and "Put a Little Love in Your Heart"

Brenda Lee – "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree"

Old Dominion – "Memory Lane" and "Alive"

Ernest – "Kiss of Death" and "That's the Way Love Goes"

The War And Treaty – "Mr. Fun" and "O Holy Night"

Hardy – "Truck Bed" and "It's a Great Day to Be Alive"

Trisha Yearwood – "The Song Remembers When" and "You're No Good"

Brooks & Dunn – "My Maria" and "I Ain't Living Long Like This"