Keith Urban and Australian indie pop singer-songwriter Amy Shark performed a stripped-down version of Taylor Swift’s “Lover” live in concert on Saturday (Dec. 21).

Urban was performing at Sydney Coliseum Theatre in Sydney, Australia, as part of his Australian Keith Urban and Friends Tour, the first of three sold-out shows at the venue. During his show, Urban brought out Shark as a special guest for the evening. The pair performed the title track of Swift’s seventh studio album, captured in the clip below:

Urban and Swift have been longtime friends and supporters of one another. As for Shark, this past May, Swift included her song, “Mess Her Up,” on her personally curated playlist for Apple Music.

Shark previously joined Urban in 2019 at the ARIA Awards to perform Carrie Underwood’s verses from “The Fighter” alongside Urban.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer has frequently recorded his own personal renditions of Swift’s music. Earlier this year, Urban gave Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” a country rendition as part of his Human Jukebox session.

He has also previously covered “Lover” during a summer concert, during which he and his band figured it out as they went along.

“Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written ... and a HUGE thx to my band as well - we didn’t get to rehearse so ... this is us fully winging it," he wrote on Instagram.

When Swift heard his impromptu cover of her song, she was ecstatic. “Keith Urban covering Lover flawlessly I am screaming this is so beautiful," she wrote on her Instagram story. She also shared that her “heart exploded into confetti hearts.”

