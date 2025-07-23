Keith Urban surprised fans at Coldplay's Nashville concert on Tuesday night (July 22).

The country star was the only surprise guest for a sold out show that also paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour stopped at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 22.

The 24-song set included a cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" in memory of Osbourne, who died that morning.

In reference to an earlier scandal involving the jumbotron and two fans caught cheating on their respective spouses together, Chris Martin gave fans plenty of warning.

Keith Urban Coldplay Video

Near the end of the concert, Urban joined Coldplay to pay tribute to Johnny Cash.

The song "Til Kingdom Come" was written by the band prior to Cash's 2003 death, and the Hall of Famer planned to record it before running out of time.

Video of the moment finds Urban and Coldplay singing and playing guitars in the round together:

Coldplay's Kiss-Cam Moment — Here's What Happened

On July 16, Coldplay were playing a concert in Boston when their "kiss-cam" settled on a couple who immediately ducked from the camera's view.

"Either they're having an affair or they're very shy," Martin joked.

The couple were indeed having an affair (he's married, she's divorced), and getting caught led to Andy Byron's resignation from his position as CEO from a AI company called Astronomer.

She also works there. Kristin Cabot's position is Chief People Officer.

Since the moment went viral, dozens of artists have joked about it during concerts, and the internet has come alive with memes and jokes.

The woman who took the video told Inside Edition that had they just acted natural, the internet and the world would never have noticed.

