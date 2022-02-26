Keith Urban Says Daughter Faith Has a ‘Great Musical Ear’

Keith Urban's youngest daughter Faith is only 11 years old, but she's already showing signs of following in her father's musical footsteps. The country superstar tells ABC Audio that she's a natural when it comes to music, and she often plays songs by ear on the piano.

"[She] has a great musical ear," Urban says.

"I can tell 'cause she'll hear a melody and go to the little piano and figure it out by singing it and matching the notes and stuff," he adds. "She's got a good ear."

Urban did not comment on the possibility of Faith pursuing music in the future, but she would certainly have a great mentor in her father. The singer also shared that Faith isn't their only child who seems to have picked up talents from her parents. Urban and Nicole Kidman's eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, has developed an interest in the visual arts, which is a trait that may have come from her award-winning actor mother.

"Sunday, I think, has always been interested in filming and making little stories with her little iPad," Urban says. "Even when she was 5, 6 years old, she liked to film with her iPad. Kids from the neighborhood will come over for playdates, and I tell you, immediately, they will be roped into being in these mini-movies that she makes. They've got to learn their parts and everything."

“It would be great if [Sunday] continues [making movies], 'cause I think she's a storyteller — a good storyteller," he adds.

Sunday and Faith have already made their film debut, serving as voice actors for the 2019 film, The Angry Birds Movie 2. The girls also made cameos in two of Kidman's television shows, Big Little Lies and The Undoing.