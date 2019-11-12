Keith Urban has accomplished much in his personal and professional life. But it’s the one time he royally screwed up that the Aussie just can’t seem to get out of his head. In a new interview, Urban admits he once forgot to thank wife Nicole Kidman in his speech after winning at an awards show.

“They were wrapping us up so fast and I was trying to get to all the people and I come off and I was like ughhhhh,” Urban told Taste of Country Nights during the runup to the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville. “But it was one of the weirdest things because I was nominated for another award and I was like, ‘Please God, let me win another one just so I can thank her.’”

Currently up for the 2019 CMA Entertainer of the Year alongside fellow nominees Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Garth Brooks, Urban says he usually lets it ‘flow’ when it comes to award show acceptance speeches.

“You never really know,” the “We Were” hitmaker says about having a speech ready. “There’s probably been some years certain artists knew for sure, but the two times this has happened for me, I was completely caught off guard.”

And while there is a chance he might be making an acceptance speech of his own on Wednesday (Nov. 13), Urban already has a feeling he might forget to thank somebody if his name is called.

“You never get to thank everybody,” says Urban, who’s also up for Male Vocalist of the Year. “No matter how many people you think you thanked, you always walk off the stage and there is one," he adds with a laugh. "It’s so weird because that moment can undo the whole thing for you and you can end up having the worst night of your life.”

