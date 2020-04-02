Keith Urban hoped to bring the transition from loneliness to love to life in the music video for "God Whispered Your Name" so he chose two contrasting locations that brought unique challenges.

The new music video finds the singer underground at first, but a telling light bursts through the basement windows. These scenes were filmed in Nashville, beneath an old warehouse. In a press release he describes the room as dark, dank and smelly, and also filled with water. You won't see the garbage bags Urban used to to try to waterproof his boots (they're around his socks, inside the shoe), but rest assured they didn't work.

The action turns after the bridge, when Urban bursts through a wall to find a sun-drenched desert framed by mountains. This portion of the video was filmed with director Jennifer Massaux in Lancaster, Calif., but again there were challenges. It's not easy to rock a guitar solo on top of boulders, as it turns out. The fear of falling was real.

"God Whispered Your Name" is the second single from Urban's next album, date and title still TBD. He first performed the song at CRS in Nashville and released it to radio shortly after. It's close to becoming a Top 20 hit on country airplay charts.

Look for Urban to perform during ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday (April 5). Like all performers for the CBS special, he'll share a stripped-down version of a song from his house (or another nearby location that ensures social distancing).

See 10 Times Keith Urban Was Country's Best Guitarist: