Keith Urban's High and Alive World Tour will now include some dates up north.

The singer shared the news in a road trip-themed video featuring his opening acts: Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins.

Urban's sitting in the driver's seat when the video starts, but he's ready for a break.

"I'm done with driving. Chase, you wanna drive?" he asks in the middle of his announcement, before he and Matthew swap seats without even getting out of the car.

Urban will need all the driving help he can get on his upcoming "road trip". The High and Alive Tour is scheduled to hit almost 30 U.S. stops without even counting the newly-announced Canadian shows.

Read More: Keith Urban is Getting 'High' All Over the U.S. in 2025

Urban's 2025 tour kicks off in May, and it's scheduled to extend through the fall, but the singer's been hinting at more dates to come. The eight Canadian dates on the tour will come in the middle of the trek.

The tour comes on the back of Urban's new High album.

Keith Urban, The High and Alive World Tour 2025 Canadian Dates

June 21 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Sept.10 -- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 12 -- Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 13 -- Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre

Sept. 15 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 16 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 19 -- Montreal, Québec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 20 -- Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre