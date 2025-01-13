Keith Urban Gives Chase Matthew the Wheel, Drops New Tour Dates
Keith Urban's High and Alive World Tour will now include some dates up north.
The singer shared the news in a road trip-themed video featuring his opening acts: Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins.
Urban's sitting in the driver's seat when the video starts, but he's ready for a break.
"I'm done with driving. Chase, you wanna drive?" he asks in the middle of his announcement, before he and Matthew swap seats without even getting out of the car.
Urban will need all the driving help he can get on his upcoming "road trip". The High and Alive Tour is scheduled to hit almost 30 U.S. stops without even counting the newly-announced Canadian shows.
Read More: Keith Urban is Getting 'High' All Over the U.S. in 2025
Urban's 2025 tour kicks off in May, and it's scheduled to extend through the fall, but the singer's been hinting at more dates to come. The eight Canadian dates on the tour will come in the middle of the trek.
The tour comes on the back of Urban's new High album.
Keith Urban, The High and Alive World Tour 2025 Canadian Dates
June 21 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Sept.10 -- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 12 -- Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 13 -- Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre
Sept. 15 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
Sept. 16 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Sept. 19 -- Montreal, Québec @ Bell Centre
Sept. 20 -- Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
Here Are 10 Things You Didn't Know About Keith Urban
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes