Keith Urban just won the internet this week, and his sweet gesture for a devoted fan has everyone reaching for the tissues.

It happened during a recent stop on the High and Alive Tour. Watch as a fan holding a sign that says "I can't see you but I can hear you" catches the "Straight Line" singer's eye. He stops and they share a sweet moment.

On TikTok, the fan's sister not only shared additional context but a second video that finds the fan reacting to Urban's comment on the OG video.

"We ALL need each other…..and I mean every one of us," Urban wrote in the comments section.

Whiskey Riff reveals the woman's name is Cassie and the concert happened in Akron, Ohio on June 27. Cassie's sister is Carly and she's the one who packaged several different videos of the moment for an emotional montage.

"Thank you @Keith Urban for seeing my sister in a world where so many don’t," she writes. "One of the best nights of our entire lives, we will never ever forget." Carly added hashtags #autismawareness and #autismacceptance to the end of her caption.

A second video shared one day later finds Cassie reacting to Urban's comment.

Predictably and understandably, the internet was overcome with emotion. "Awww the forehead touch broke me," shared one person.

"Well, I didn’t plan on sobbing right before bed," added another. There were over 2,400 comments in four days, most looking like this:

Keith urban crying reaction video TikTok/Carly.bruno loading...

After last weekend's shows, Urban has a break in his tour schedule until mid-July. The High and Alive Tour is scheduled to last through the fall.

