A woman in the crowd during a recent Keith Urban performance was holding up a sign that read, "I beat cancer to hug Keith Urban."

The country star was singing live onstage at the Ryman Auditorium on March 26 when he spotted it. Watch the video below — he sees her sign and immediately hops off the stage to greet the fan in the crowd.

Then, he proceeds to really make the moment personal, carrying on a full conversation with her while the concert is on pause:

WSM Radio posted the special video to Instagram, showing Urban onstage during the "Band as One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends" benefit show. The event was a charity draw for Susan G. Komen's breast cancer research efforts. A number of breast cancer warriors were in the audience.

When Urban makes his way to this fan — also a cancer survivor, as her sign says —she's visibly shaken that this is actually unfolding like she'd hoped. The country star hugs her for a solid 5 seconds.

Not one to rush a warm interaction, Urban asks her what her name is and where she is from. The two hug again as the fan thanks Urban, and he flashes her a million dollar smile.

Keith Urban @WSMRadio, Instagram loading...

Fans in the comments section of the video loved what they saw, with one writing: "Literally the nicest guy in Nashville. Real deal!"

Another notes the behavior of other fans in attendance and commends them: "Kudos to the crowd. They let this woman and Keith have their moment. It’s inspiring to see a large group of people realize what is important and what is good, and allow it to happen. More of this, please, America."

Thanks to Urban and other performers, the event pulled in $700,000 for cancer research.

