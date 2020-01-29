Keith Urban Isn’t Relying on Specific Genres for Next Album: ‘It’s a Broad Mix’

Keith Urban has been busy with his Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas residency, but that has not slowed the singer down from making new music. The superstar recently opened up to Rolling Stone, giving a hint at what his next album will sound like.

"It’s a broad mix of songs, genres, styles," he shares. "There’s guitar stuff in there. There’s lots of everything in there. A bit of everything."

As for who Urban is listening to right now and drawing inspiration from, the list includes several of today's biggest names in the music industry. "I just love everything that’s new right now. The Weeknd has some new stuff coming out. Both ['Heartless' and 'Blinding Lights'] I love," he says, adding that he's also digging new music from Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa.

"Those things really speak to me for my sonic inspiration. They just excite me," he furthers.

These days, Urban says he likes to "keep music coming" without necessarily putting out a completed album, since it's not something he can do annually. While there aren't many details regarding his next album, he has released several songs in the meantime, including the festive "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight" and the reminiscent "We Were."

Urban's next release, when it comes, will be his first album since 2018's chart-topping Graffiti U.

