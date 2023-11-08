Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman were cool, calm and collected as they posed for photos on the red carpet before the 2023 CMA Awards.

Get our free mobile app

The couple were enjoying an easygoing date night before Country Music's Biggest Night, where Urban is on deck as a presenter. They looked polished, but still casual as they strolled up the carpet, wearing outfits that struck a balance between glam and casual — and featured a few eye-catching details.

Kidman looked svelte in a black dress with peek-a-boo dress designed with cutout sections over her rib cage. Meanwhile, Urban wore a button-down shirt with a mottled green-and-black design. As always, his arm and hand tattoos served as accessories, and Urban rounded out his outfit with a selection of rings and a bracelet that added pizazz to his look.

Perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of Kidman and Urban's carpet looks, though, were their respective footwear. Kidman wore pointed-toe high heeled shoes, while Urban wore combat-style black platform boots with an avant-garde square toe.

The 2023 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are the hosts.