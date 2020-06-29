Last week, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman passed the 14-year mark as a married couple. To honor the occasion, both the country music star and the Hollywood actress exchanged loving tributes to each other online. Away from social media, however, they had a different type of celebration, among themselves.

It might seem hard to believe that Urban and Kidman tied the knot so long ago, on June 25, 2006. The two first met in 2005, not long after Urban had released his fourth studio album, Be Here. But as Kidman recounts, the superstar pair initially locked eyes at an entertainment industry event.

That was then; this is now. In 2020, Keith and Nicole engaged in a decidedly more low-key affair to celebrate their anniversary. Not that anyone would begrudge them for doing so — with much uncertainty surrounding a return to public life amid the coronavirus, going out on the town is a whole new ball game. Perhaps that's why the couple donned the CDC-recommended cloth face coverings when they got takeout food from Ferrarini Cafe in Beverly Hills, Calif., as People illustrates. The magazine shared photos of Urban and Kidman picking up the grub while doing their part to slow COVID-19's spread.

The pair have much to celebrate. Apart from the duo's success in entertainment, Keith and Nicole also have two children together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. And Urban's dedication to his wife has been on display for the duration of their relationship. A couple of months ago, he quipped that he "married up."

More recently, the veteran country songster took to Instagram to salute his wife on their happy occasion. Alongside a photo of the joyous couple jumping in the air, he wrote, "Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!! 14 years.... and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!"

Kidman also shared a touching photo of herself and Urban on Instagram. The actress' caption that sat beside a black and white image of the pair — seemingly captured at an awards show — only said, "Us," and was adorned with a red heart emoji.