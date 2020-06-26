More than a decade after saying “I do,” Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are still going strong!

The celebrity couple, who share two daughters, 9-year-old Faith Margaret and 11-year-old Sunday Rose, marked their 14th wedding anniversary on Thursday (June 25), celebrating the special occasion with thoughtful tributes to each other on their respective social media pages.

"Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!!" Urban, 52, adorably captioned the milestone on his Instagram page, selecting a photo that shows him and Kidman showing off their silly sides. "14 years.... and I feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!"

The light-hearted portrait shows both the country superstar and his famous bride posing in mid-air, while on the beach. The two of them hold each other’s hands and use their free arms to reach up to the sky. Indeed, the photo proves the couple knows just how to keep each other young. But aside from showing off their goofy sides, they’re also not afraid to show their love for each other in more sentimental ways.

In her tribute post to Urban, Kidman refrained from using a light-hearted snapshot, instead, opting to shine a light on the couple’s closeness with a romantic black-and-white portrait of the loving duo embracing each other during an awards ceremony.

"Us #HappyAnniversary," Kidman, 53, simply captioned the affectionate photo.

Kidman and Urban’s anniversary marks their third special occasion of the month, as they recently celebrated Father’s Day on the same weekend as the Big Little Lies star's 53rd birthday, which took place on Saturday (June 20). Urban made sure to shower his bride with love and affection on her birthday, posting a snapshot featuring his wife with her head peeking out from behind a handful of party balloons.

“WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!! Happy Birthday Babygirl ❤️ Xxx,” the singer wrote, at the time.

Kidman and Urban, who have recently been social distancing together at their home in Nashville, first met at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005. They tied the knot a year later on June 25, 2006, in their native Australia with family and friends in attendance, including A-listers Naomi Watts, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Baz Luhrmann.