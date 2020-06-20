Keith Urban turned to social media to wish his wife Nicole Kidman a happy birthday on Saturday (June 20), sharing a sweet picture and calling her a "gift."

Kidman turns 53 on Saturday, and her husband of 14 years didn't miss the opportunity to pay tribute to his movie star wife. He posted a photo of Kidman peeking out from behind an arrangement of birthday balloons, smiling into the camera.

"WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!!" Urban writes to accompany the sweet picture. "Happy Birthday Babygirl."

Urban added a heart emoji to the end of his post, which drew a number of responses from fans who chimed in to send their own birthday wishes to Kidman.

Urban and Kidman married in 2006, and they have two kids together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. In recent months they've all been quarantined together at their home in Nashville, where Urban has given a series of at-home performances for his fans online.

The Big Little Lies star initially joined him for several of those performances, in which she could be seen dancing and sometimes helping him with his gear.

More recently, Kidman has been resting up after breaking her ankle while running in her Nashville neighborhood.

"She’s been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still getting through it," he said during a remote appearance on the Australian television show The Project in mid-May. "But her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say. She’s been handling it way better than I would’ve."