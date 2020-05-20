Keith Urban says that his wife, Nicole Kidman, is nursing a painful broken ankle after a random accident.

The country superstar made a remote appearance on the Australian talk show The Project on Tuesday (May 19), and during his interview segment, he shared that Kidman had broken her ankle while jogging in their neighborhood near Nashville, which is why fans won't see her dancing in the videos he shares from home right now, despite having made several appearances before during his live streams.

"She broke her ankle, so there’s not been a whole lot of dancing in the house," Urban says in the clip above. "About five weeks ago, she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn’t see a pothole, and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle."

"She’s been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still getting through it," he adds. "But her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say. She’s been handling it way better than I would’ve."

Urban says that not knowing when they might be able to get back to Australia to see their families is "the hardest part" of being in quarantine right now due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We want to be able to see our moms, too, and Nic’s sister is there, all of her family, my brother and his family," he notes. "Everybody’s there, so we’re really anxious to get back."

Urban also talks about his early days in Nashville in the interview, along with his new single, "Polaroid," his recent live gig at a drive-in movie theater and more. Though Urban has been off the road like every other artist during the coronavirus pandemic, he tells Billboard that he's been looking at a number of other options to possibly get back on the road presenting socially distanced concerts.

"I think there's even potential other modes that haven't been explored yet. I'm interested in all of it right now," Urban says. "I tell you one thing: This has brought out an extraordinary creativity in a lot of people of how to do things, how to rethink the way we approach so much of what we do. A lot of us have gotten crazy creative in the last few months. Necessity is the mother of invention."