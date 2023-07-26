Keith Urban Praises Nicole Kidman in ‘Extraordinary’ New Taylor Sheridan Series

Keith Urban is raving about Special Ops: Lioness — a new series from Yellowstone co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan — which premiered on Sunday (July 23).

The singer's wife, actor Nicole Kidman, plays the role of Kaitlyn Meade, a high-ranking CIA official, on the show.

"When Nic told me that Taylor Sheridan had a story he wanted to do w/her, I knew it would be extraordinary," Urban wrote on social media after the show premiered, "and sure enough, I love this series.

"Huge props to the whole cast — check it out now on Paramount+!!!!!!!," Urban added, before concluding his post with a sweet message to his wife: "Love you babygirl."

Loosely based on a real-life military program, Special Ops: Lioness follows a U.S. program that embeds female operatives near high-value male enemy targets. The agents then get close to the targets' wives, girlfriends or daughters, finding out valuable information in order to kill the men in question.

Kidman's. character oversees the Lioness program alongside Edwin Mullins, who is played by Morgan Freeman. The show stars Zoe Saldana as a woman named Joe, who must balance her family and personal life against her job as the main recruiter for the program. In the series premiere, Joe hires Cruz Manuelos — played by Laysla De Oliveira — as a rookie operative in the Lioness program.

Urban and Kidman are famously supportive of each other's endeavors, with both members of the couple frequently attending the other's premiere events, awards shows, concerts and more. They've been married since 2006, and are parents to two daughters.

New episodes of the show will air on Sundays on Paramount+.

